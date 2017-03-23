The Brunswick House is now a Rexall drug store

The Brunswick House used to conjure up hazy memories of drunken nights spent on a sweaty, sweaty dance floor. Now this storied student watering hole is a Rexall.

A big teal "open until midnight" sign hangs over the sidewalk, right about where the crowds of 18-year-olds used to line up to get into the bar at 481 Bloor St. West.

Once inside, the space looks like a drug store, albeit a super nice one.

Rexall maintained the 141-year-old building's archways, tin ceiling and exposed brick features and incorporated artifacts from the Brunny's history into the store's interior design.

The main checkout area, for instance, features the Brunswick House's original keg barrel bar.

Brunswick House signs hang throughout the split-level space to remind you of the spot's rambunctious past as you shop for toilet paper, toothpaste and other household items.

There's even a small museum filled with Brunswick House-related memorabilia and black and white party photos that look like they're from the 1990s.

It's a far cry from what it used to be, but there's a trace of the old Brunswick House that remains in the various gestures to history here.