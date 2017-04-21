Susur Lee is shutting down one of his restaurants

Dundas West might feel busier than ever these days, but one restaurant is getting ready to pack it in.

Bent, the restaurant celebrity chef Susur Lee opened with his sons Levi and Kai Bent-Lee, announced today that it would be shutting down.

It'll mark its closure with a two-day prix fixe tasting event on May 19 and 20.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter for my family of restaurants,” says Lee in a news release. “Big things are coming, Bent was a chapter of growth and learning for my boys. Now it’s time to focus on the future.”

Earlier this month, Lee's family of restaurants was in the news when Fring's had its liquor licence suspended.