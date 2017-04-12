Fring's gets its liquor license suspended due to violations
The 6 might be on a wave, but it looks like Fring's - the restaurant Drake's associated with - got carried away after it got its liquor license suspended for violations such as promoting "immoderate consumption."
Social media satirist Chef Grant Soto posted a photo of the restaurant's yellow liquor license suspension notice to Instagram.
I'm very upset. I'm starting to think FRINGS isn't actually closed… https://t.co/vSFZzENftE— Chef Grant Soto (@ChefGrantSoto) April 12, 2017
Apparently its license is suspended from April 6 to 13.
Frings on the other hand, announced on Instagram that it was closed for renovations from April 6 to 12.
Jesse Milns
