Fring's gets its liquor license suspended due to violations

The 6 might be on a wave, but it looks like Fring's - the restaurant Drake's associated with - got carried away after it got its liquor license suspended for violations such as promoting "immoderate consumption."

Social media satirist Chef Grant Soto posted a photo of the restaurant's yellow liquor license suspension notice to Instagram.

I'm very upset. I'm starting to think FRINGS isn't actually closed… https://t.co/vSFZzENftE — Chef Grant Soto (@ChefGrantSoto) April 12, 2017

Apparently its license is suspended from April 6 to 13.

@fringstoronto will be closed for renovations from April 6th-12th! We are open from Monday to Wednesday this week so book a reservation while you can! A post shared by FRING'S - Toronto (@fringstoronto) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Frings on the other hand, announced on Instagram that it was closed for renovations from April 6 to 12.