The Comfort Zone is closing this weekend

Toronto's after hours dance party institution is saying goodbye to its home of over 20 years this weekend.

The Comfort Zone, a legendary underground venue best known to have hosted some of the world's greatest DJs until the wee hours of the morning, is celebrating with a party on May 28.

FYI - Comfort Zone is closing at the end of the month and is moving to another downtown location (via @MizMegs) — EDM Toronto (@edmtoronto) April 7, 2017

The stellar final lineup includes CZ favourites such as Deko-Ze, Ticky Ty, Matt C and Chicago's Anthony Attalla.

Not all is lost for this club at Spadina and College because it's moving to a new location at 327 King St. W., on June 2.

Make sure to be at @CZ_Toronto for Closing party Sunday May 28 ft. @AnthonyAttalla ! I'm proud to be playing the Final set from Noon - 2pm! pic.twitter.com/zp2uPZ6qPQ — Deko-ze (@Dekoze1) May 16, 2017

According to Torontoist, The Zone at King will be quite different because it'll have a liquor license. It'll also be in the Entertainment District, a much more club-heavy part of the city.

For a club that's stood up to the police, and withstood the many hardships of surviving as a dance venue in Toronto, here's hoping CZ can make King West work.