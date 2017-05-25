Music
comfort zone toronto

The Comfort Zone is closing this weekend

Toronto's after hours dance party institution is saying goodbye to its home of over 20 years this weekend.

The Comfort Zone, a legendary underground venue best known to have hosted some of the world's greatest DJs until the wee hours of the morning, is celebrating with a party on May 28.

The stellar final lineup includes CZ favourites such as Deko-Ze, Ticky Ty, Matt C and Chicago's Anthony Attalla. 

Not all is lost for this club at Spadina and College because it's moving to a new location at 327 King St. W., on June 2.

According to Torontoist, The Zone at King will be quite different because it'll have a liquor license. It'll also be in the Entertainment District, a much more club-heavy part of the city. 

For a club that's stood up to the police, and withstood the many hardships of surviving as a dance venue in Toronto, here's hoping CZ can make King West work. 

Lead photo by

Michelangelo Manalang

