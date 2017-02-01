Dangerous Dan's is closing

Toronto will say goodbye to one of its most famous burger joints soon. That's because Dangerous Dan's will be packing up their buns on May 29.

Pizza Nova bought the building they're it at the corner of Queen and Broadview and their lease is up. Owner James McKinnon tried to sell the business but instead it's just going to close.

"I'm disappointed, but it's a business decision," McKinnon says. "I could have renewed but I don't think i would have made any money. Basically they wanted an 80% rent increase and repairs. I've renewed my lease four times before and I can tell the difference when a landlord wants you to renew and when they don't."

McKinnon couldn't reach a deal with the new owners, and despite being excited about the incoming Broadview Hotel across the street, he couldn't afford to keep the business open.

"I'm shocked that I outlasted Jilly's, they were like a radioactive cockroach," he says. "I was hoping to be around for when it opened, but unless I strike a deal with Pizza Nova, it's not going to happen."