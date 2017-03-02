City
Christina Cheung
Posted 38 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto businesses closed

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

City
Christina Cheung
Posted 38 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto businesses that closed in February were a mix of old and new school. From a beloved community hangout to a popular barbecue joint, there were quite a few surprises.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in February.

Coyote Willie

After 28 years in business, this Tex-Mex diner in Riverside finally closed up shop.

Dac Biet Burger

Some were heartbroken to learn that this Vietnamese burger joint on Church St. by Dundas St. E. shuttered. Its pho and banh mi burgers will be missed.

Dolce 21

This dessert shop known for its cotton candy soft serve and Maltesers and Ferrero Rocher shakes inside Markham's Pacific Mall has served its final sugar rush.

Hey Meatball

Leslieville's was the last location standing of chef Rodney Bowers's meatball and pasta mini-chain, and now it's papered up and looks to be under renovations for a new concept.

Holy Oak

A huge rent hike forced this beloved Bloordale community venue and hangout to close in February, but hopefully it'll find a new location soon and live on.

College Street Bar

Following sexual assault and forcible confinement charges to owner Gavin MacMillan, the bar has been shut down until at least May by Toronto Municipal Licensing and Standards with the cooperation of MacMillan. 

Hopgood’s Foodliner

Geoff Hopgood decided to bid his Maritimes-inspired restaurant adieu in February, after five years on Roncesvalles. Fans will be happy to hear that it sounds like he has something else in the works.

Janie Jones

Chef Davy Love's British pub and brunch spot at Gerrard & Jones sadly didn't manage to make it past the six-month mark. 

J&J Bar-b-que

Food would regularly sell out at this Kensington Market smokehouse, so it was surprising to discover that this popular place closed with intentions to reopen as the polar opposite of itself—a raw vegan eatery.

Stelvio

Specializing in northern Italian cuisine from the Lombardia region of Italy, this Queen West restaurant recently opened a location in Milan and has temporarily shuttered this one with the intention of reopening with a brand new look and menu in April. Alla prossima?

Lead photo by

Hopgood's Foodliner

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

10 events for International Women's Day in Toronto

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

Toronto house almost knocked over by wind

Historic Liberty Village buildings under threat from development

15 photos from the last 28 days in Toronto

Toronto just had the warmest February in its history

Ontario slashing hydro rates by 25%

There will be no streetcars on Queen Street this summer