10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

Toronto businesses that closed in February were a mix of old and new school. From a beloved community hangout to a popular barbecue joint, there were quite a few surprises.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in February.

After 28 years in business, this Tex-Mex diner in Riverside finally closed up shop.

Some were heartbroken to learn that this Vietnamese burger joint on Church St. by Dundas St. E. shuttered. Its pho and banh mi burgers will be missed.

This dessert shop known for its cotton candy soft serve and Maltesers and Ferrero Rocher shakes inside Markham's Pacific Mall has served its final sugar rush.

Leslieville's was the last location standing of chef Rodney Bowers's meatball and pasta mini-chain, and now it's papered up and looks to be under renovations for a new concept.

A huge rent hike forced this beloved Bloordale community venue and hangout to close in February, but hopefully it'll find a new location soon and live on.

Following sexual assault and forcible confinement charges to owner Gavin MacMillan, the bar has been shut down until at least May by Toronto Municipal Licensing and Standards with the cooperation of MacMillan.

Geoff Hopgood decided to bid his Maritimes-inspired restaurant adieu in February, after five years on Roncesvalles. Fans will be happy to hear that it sounds like he has something else in the works.

Chef Davy Love's British pub and brunch spot at Gerrard & Jones sadly didn't manage to make it past the six-month mark.

Food would regularly sell out at this Kensington Market smokehouse, so it was surprising to discover that this popular place closed with intentions to reopen as the polar opposite of itself—a raw vegan eatery.

Specializing in northern Italian cuisine from the Lombardia region of Italy, this Queen West restaurant recently opened a location in Milan and has temporarily shuttered this one with the intention of reopening with a brand new look and menu in April. Alla prossima?