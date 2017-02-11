Big raise in rent forcing beloved Toronto bar to close

A beloved Toronto cafe and bar is the latest in a string of venues that are shutting down in Toronto. In a post to their Facebook page, Holy Oak said they couldn't manage an impending $1200 rent increase and have decided to vacate their cozy space in Bloordale.

But according to owner Justin Oliver, this doesn’t mean the end of the venue that functioned as a cafe during the day, a bar at night, and as a key community space at all times.

"We're hoping to find something even better,” he says. The search for a new location has already begun, so there's still plenty of hope that the cafe/bar can recreate its friendly vibe nearby.

Holy Oak will continue operating during the day until February 21st, and then will open at 7:30 p.m. until their final day of business on the 25th.