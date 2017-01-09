Hopgood's Foodliner is closing

As 2016 drew to a close, we said goodbye to a slew of acclaimed local eateries and long-standing favourites. Sadly, it looks like even more restaurants are jumping ship as we get settled into the new year.

Seafood spot Hopgood's Foodliner will close up shop on February 6 after spending five years serving up Maritimes-inspired fare in Roncy.

“It's been an honour and a privilege to be part of this amazing community over the last five years. The decision to close was not an easy one, but one I’ve made with my growing-family and future in mind,” said Geoff Hopgood, who owns the restaurant, in a news release.

“Over the years our amazing staff and guests have made the restaurant the destination that it is and I want to thank them all for their contributions. I hope to see them all for a few donny’s this month,” he continued.

Hopgood hints that he has a new project in the works, but won't reveal details about it just yet.