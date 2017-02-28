Popular Toronto BBQ joint just closed
It looks like the fire's out at a popular Kensington Market barbecue restaurant.
J&J Bar-B-Que opened up on Baldwin Street, in the former Thomas Lavers space, last year and regularly sold out of its slow-smoked brisket, ribs and hand-stuffed sausages.
But according to a Facebook and Instagram post, the BBQ joint closed this past weekend.
Hey friends, the time has come for us to say goodbye. J&J have smoked our last brisket, and piped our last sausage. We want to thank everybody for their support, and we will miss (almost) every one who came through the door over the last year. Also, Stay tuned for J&J Raw-Vegan....Coming spring 2017. #jjbbqkmto
Could that mean it's actually coming back as J&J Raw Vegan? The once meat-centric J&J hasn't confirmed this yet.
Jesse Milns
