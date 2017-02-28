Eat & Drink
janj bbq toronto

Popular Toronto BBQ joint just closed

It looks like the fire's out at a popular Kensington Market barbecue restaurant.

J&J Bar-B-Que opened up on Baldwin Street, in the former Thomas Lavers space, last year and regularly sold out of its slow-smoked brisket, ribs and hand-stuffed sausages.

But according to a Facebook and Instagram post, the BBQ joint closed this past weekend.

Could that mean it's actually coming back as J&J Raw Vegan? The once meat-centric J&J hasn't confirmed this yet. 

