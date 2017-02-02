College Street Bar gets shut down

College Street Bar has been shut down until at least May after it was reported city councilor Mike Layton put forward a motion at City Hall to revoke the bar's license and review their workplace safety protocols.

The city's Municipal Licensing and Standards division stepped in to enforce and extend the closure in coordination with owner Gavin MacMillan, one of the two men accused of forcibly confining and sexually assaulting a woman inside the venue late last year.

The city says they plan to continue to monitor the venue until further notice and if the bar attempts to open or offer bartender training courses, its licence will be immediately suspended.