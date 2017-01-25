What's next for College Street Bar?

Toronto Police issued a press release this morning, revealing more information about an alleged incident that occurred inside College Street Bar last year.

Both suspects, including bar owner Gavin MacMillan have been charged with several offences.

So where does this leave the once-popular Little Italy bar? According to some of the bar's neighbours, not in a very good spot.

After a brief shutdown following the alleged incident and protest, the bar reopened on New Years Eve. They donated all proceeds from the night to the Dandelion Foundation, a non-profit that spreads awareness about domestic violence and child abuse. Since then, they have remained open on weekends.

While several neighbours didn't want to comment on the record, local record shop Soundscapes said they were surprised to see the bar busy again.

Adrian, a server at neighbouring Utopia says MacMillan frequented their restaurant and alleges he was often rude. "If you work in the industry you kind of know what annoys people in the industry, but they would do those kinds of things anyway."

"He would come in and while [the chef] is making food, he would walk over and order food straight from the kitchen."

"I don’t think they can distance themselves from the situation," says another nearby restaurant owner. "I suspect Gavin will have to sell the bar. He doesn’t have a future here in Toronto."

College Street Bar spokeperson Ulises Martinez tells me the bar is committed to the safety of their staff and wants to make sure they can continue to work.

"College Street Bar has proven to be resilient in these times and is grateful to those patrons who keep walking into our doors," he says.

Martinez declined to respond to any further questions including details about any ongoing or future involvement by MacMillan.