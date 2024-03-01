Travel
Posted 3 hours ago
ontario solar eclipse

Win a trip for two to Pelee Island to watch the 2024 solar eclipse

Posted 3 hours ago
total solar eclipse is coming next month and Pelee Island in Ontario might be one of the best places in the province to see it.

Want to go? You're in luck because we're giving away a unique opportunity for an overnight stay at Cornwall House, a local bed and breakfast with waterfront views and farm-to-table dining options, and a ferry ride to see the eclipse from a unique vantage point.

This may be the last full eclipse visible until 2099, so you definitely won't want to miss it!

Check out all the contest details here.

