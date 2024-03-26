New provincial park in Ontario will have hundreds of campsites and hiking trails

More details have emerged about the exciting plans for Ontario's newest provincial park, which will offer visitors an extensive trail system, hundreds of campsites and tons of other amenities for optimal outdoor fun.

Bigwind Lake Provincial Park is being revamped to become Ontario's first new fully-operating park of its kind in more than four decades, with the government proposing it be expanded and outfitted with a long list of features to transform it from its current unstaffed, unmaintained state.

Nature buffs can expect some new picture-perfect scenic lookout points, a visitor services hub and wayfinding signage, comfort stations, cabins and overnight campsites with electricity outlets, and more designated hiking, biking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, portaging and walking trails.

People can not only access the preliminary proposal for the park's management plan, which was just made public, but also have their own say by submitting comments on the project until May 4.

"As we enter this second stage of consultation, your input on the preliminary management plan is crucial in refining our park planning efforts," Ontario Parks writes.

"Ontario Parks envisions a future that adapts to the evolving needs of our community. With a firm commitment to inclusivity, the park will cater to changing demographics, diverse visitor dynamics and the growing demand for unique outdoor experiences."

We've listened to your feedback about Bigwind Lake Provincial Park.



We invite you to review and comment on the preliminary management plan and proposed boundary expansion until May 4.



Management plan: https://t.co/QLUHslDCkU



Boundary expansion: https://t.co/vCmXLO1Z3W pic.twitter.com/04AFdPIN3b — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) March 20, 2024

Major upgrades include growing the green space further into the wilds of Bracebridge by more than 300 hectares, adding some 250 campsites, 25 backcountry campsites and 25 camp cabins, along with washrooms, showers and other conveniences for those using these sites.

Recreational and educational activities—which are currently "self-guided and low intensity" in the non-operational park—will be enhanced with more opportunities for different ways of engaging with nature year-round, all with the help of newly hired staff.

Sustainability and environmental protections are top of mind, with extensive ecological (and other) studies and discussions having taken place prior to the release of this latest document. The goal is "ensuring the park remains a vital part of the natural and cultural landscape for generations to come."

The design phase of Bigwind Lake Provincial Park's modernization is expected to take place later this year after more public input is taken into account.