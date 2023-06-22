Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
bigwin lake provincial park

Bigwind Lake Provincial Park is about to become Ontario's first new operating one in 40 years

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A new all-season provincial park is in the works for Ontario, and will be the first full-service operating park to open in the province in over 40 years.

The government announced today that Bigwind Lake Provincial Park, located in the Muskoka region just east of Bracebridge, will be getting some major upgrades, including new overnight and electric campgrounds, year-round cabins and recreational activities.

Currently a non-operating park, Bigwind Lake is just a few hours away from Toronto, set on 5,000 acres of towering forests, sparkling lakes, meadows, and wetlands. It is one and half times bigger in size than the nearby popular Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville.

While you currently can visit for self-guided recreational activities such as hiking and paddling, it does not have staff, maintained facilities, or campsites.

With the new design, Bigwind Lake is expected to add 250 campground campsites and up to 25 new cabins, modern buildings, and amenities, including a visitor centre, electric vehicle charging stations, and maintained biking and walking routes.

The government plans to engage Indigenous communities, stakeholders, local municipalities, and the public in the coming months on the proposed park design, inviting individuals to comment on its features up until August 6.

Bigwind Lake Provincial Park will become Ontario’s 116th operating provincial park. Construction is set to begin in the fall of 2024.

Lead photo by

Ontario Parks
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Air Canada passenger's trip ruined after being bumped off flight at Toronto Pearson

Bigwind Lake Provincial Park is about to become Ontario's first new operating one in 40 years

You can do yoga and pick-your-own flowers at a sunflower farm near Toronto

Devil's Rock Trail in Ontario has epic views that might make your knees weak

Air Canada just voted world's best airline but for a thing that makes it the worst to some

Sheffield Conservation Area in Ontario has gorgeous panoramic views

Sleeping Giant Provincial Park might be the best summer hiking destination in Ontario

You can go for a high-tea picnic at this lavender farm north of Toronto