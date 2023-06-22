A new all-season provincial park is in the works for Ontario, and will be the first full-service operating park to open in the province in over 40 years.

The government announced today that Bigwind Lake Provincial Park, located in the Muskoka region just east of Bracebridge, will be getting some major upgrades, including new overnight and electric campgrounds, year-round cabins and recreational activities.

Currently a non-operating park, Bigwind Lake is just a few hours away from Toronto, set on 5,000 acres of towering forests, sparkling lakes, meadows, and wetlands. It is one and half times bigger in size than the nearby popular Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville.

While you currently can visit for self-guided recreational activities such as hiking and paddling, it does not have staff, maintained facilities, or campsites.

With the new design, Bigwind Lake is expected to add 250 campground campsites and up to 25 new cabins, modern buildings, and amenities, including a visitor centre, electric vehicle charging stations, and maintained biking and walking routes.

The government plans to engage Indigenous communities, stakeholders, local municipalities, and the public in the coming months on the proposed park design, inviting individuals to comment on its features up until August 6.

Bigwind Lake Provincial Park will become Ontario’s 116th operating provincial park. Construction is set to begin in the fall of 2024.