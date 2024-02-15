Toronto is one of the world's top destinations for business trips

Toronto Blue Jays fans were captivated by a misidentified private jet flight during the Shohei Ohtani craze in December, just one of thousands of business jets touching down in a city increasingly visited by wealthy movers and shakers.

Toronto has become a top destination for business travellers, evidenced by the constant flow of private jets and commercial flights offering bougie business-class seating to and from the city, as well as a new study from Givetastic that finds Toronto among the most-mentioned locales for business trips based on Instagram hashtag traffic.

The study pulled data from the latest 1,000,000 Instagram posts featuring the hashtag #businesstrip, spanning from October 2022 to February 2024, to formulate lists of the top destinations for business travellers.

While Toronto failed to crack the global top ten, the city registered as the tenth-most-visited North American city — and the only Canadian locale in the global list — for business jet-setters.

Miami proved the #1 North American destination for business travellers based on Givetastic's methodology, also topping the overall global ranking. A total of 12,925 geotagged posts with the #businesstrip hashtag outpaced all other cities.

U.S. cities took nine of the ten spots on the North American list, with Toronto being the only outlier.

A total of 2,750 geotagged posts featuring the hashtag #businesstrip during that 2022-2024 span brings Toronto to 10th place on the list of North American business destinations.

The placement is somewhat underwhelming when weighed against Toronto's population (exceeding all but New York City on the North American list) and its economic importance over many other cities included.

However, it really comes down to the methodology here.

It can be assumed that business travellers visiting sunshine destinations like Miami or Los Angeles and party cities like Las Vegas are more likely to gloat about their travels on Instagram than someone sent to Toronto to close a deal.

So, one should probably take these rankings with a grain of salt shed from the rim of a margarita glass.