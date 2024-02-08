Seven of the best hotels in the world are in Toronto according to Forbes

Forbes Travel Guide just released the winners of their Star Awards for 2024, and a whopping seven hotels in Toronto made it on the list.

The awards rank different destinations, from hotels to restaurants and spas all around the world based on the quality of their service and experience, and selected institutions can fall under the rank of recommended, four-star and five-star.

A whopping five hotels in Toronto managed to pull in the coveted five-star ranking, and they should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with the city's fanciest hotels.

The Four Seasons, The St. Regis, The Hazleton, Ritz-Carlton and The Shangri-La came in as Toronto's heavyweights on the list, marking the Four Seasons' ninth consecutive year recieving the honour and the St. Regis' second.

The report also highlights the Four Seasons' restaurant, Cafe Boulud, which they deem "one of the city's best restaurants," and the Four Seasons Spa as highlights of the luxury experience at the hotel, both of which also pulled in five-star rankings of their own on the guide.

As far as the St. Regis goes, the report praises its warm and thorough reception, "deluxe, urban and modern" interior design, and sophisticated colour pallette.

The Park Hyatt came in with a four-star ranking for its restaurant, Joni and its rooftop bar, Writers Room, while the 1 Hotel earned a recommended ranking thanks to its lush lobby and next level gym.

Whether you're travelling to Toronto from out of town or a resident looking for a staycation, there's evidently no shortage of luxurious hotels in the city to spoil yourself at.