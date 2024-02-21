American tourist gives Toronto glowing review and here are their favourite spots

Every few months, a new heartwarming post documenting a tourist's experience in Toronto goes viral on social media, and this latest glowing review from an American visitor is certainly no exception.

The Reddit thread, titled, "We drove seven hours from Pennsylvania to Toronto without a plan for our first time in Canada," has already amassed hundreds of comments from Toronto residents.

Despite having vacationed in multiple major cities in 26 American states, the tourist declares that Toronto is "absolutely" their favourite place now.

"I know I was only there for a few days and saw three per cent of your city, but the little things don't go unnoticed to me. Your mixed-use planning is paying off, though it might not seem like it. My God the diversity and inclusion blew me away. NYC doesn’t do it as well as you do," the thread reads.

"The individuality of your architecture made the high rises seem like art and not a sky of glass and concrete in other cities. Your repurpose game for buildings and property is second to none. I loved seeing all of the old building fronts being preserved."

The tourist also listed all of the activities they enjoyed during their stay in Toronto, which included shopping at the Eaton Centre, watching skaters at Nathan Phillips Square, skating at The Bentway, as well as grabbing a bite at Mom's Pan-Fried Buns, OEB Breakfast Co., North of Brooklyn Pizzeria, Antler, and St. Lawrence Market.

"You guys have something incredible here. We travel a lot within the U.S. I can promise you this could be the best market on the east coast of the U.S.," the tourist wrote.

The city's booming film industry also received a special mention, with the tourists checking out the filming locations for A Christmas Story, X-Men, and Umbrella Academy.

Last but not least, the tourist gave an honourable nod to the city's "insanely cheap weed," commended the TTC's "handy" streetcars, and shouted out the PATH for saving "our asses."

As expected, floods of Toronto residents poured into the comments to thank the tourists for their recent visit, noting that the list made them fall in love with the city all over again.

"Glad you had a great time! We sometimes need a visitor's perspective to remember that there are some nice things to see and do in the city," one person wrote.

"Glad to hear the PATH helped someone instead of swallowing them in its serpentine depths," another person joked.

"This is a very sweet post! Thank you for the enthusiastic thumbs up," one comment reads. "It reminds me of when I was falling in love with the city."​​​​​​