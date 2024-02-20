Someone documented their first week living in Toronto starting with basically nothing

If you've lived in Toronto long enough, the city's initial charm and appeal may have faded for you over time, especially in the face of sky-high rent prices, constant construction, and public transportation woes.

However, experiencing the city with a fresh set of eyes may remind you why millions of visitors from all across the globe flock to Toronto every year just to soak in its dazzling attractions, vibrant nightlife, and diverse culinary scene.

A YouTube video uploaded by German video creator Cedi Noel documents his first week of living in Toronto, and there are plenty of moments throughout to remind you why the city is one of the greatest places in the world.

The video, titled "New Beginnings in a New City," has already amassed 30,000 views at the time of publication, with plenty of Toronto residents encouraging the young man in his quest for employment and housing in the city.

Noel starts off the video by discussing five goals he has for his first week living in Toronto, including finding a job, joining a gym, making friends, and discovering the city.

"I just moved from Germany to Canada. I have no job and only little money. I don't even have a place to stay. So I'm basically starting from zero," he explains in the video. "I want to have a job to work in, because Toronto's too expensive to not work."

Throughout the video, Noel visits plenty of Toronto attractions, including Yonge-Dundas Square, Nathan Phillips Square, and the Art Gallery of Ontario. After some exploring, he manages to find accommodation in a six-bed dorm.

"It kind of feels like I'm in New York right now. I'm surrounded by so many skyscrapers," he says, as he soaks in his surroundings. "I love it here. It's just amazing. Everything is new to me. The skyscrapers, the CN Tower, the people, everybody’s so nice. I already feel kinda home. But it's so cold. I can't even feel my hands."

While Noel does show his appreciation for the city throughout the video, he also notes some of the drawbacks of living in one of Canada's priciest cities.

"Toronto's so expensive. Even the cheap pesto is $3.29. F*ck I need to find a job tomorrow," he says, as he visits a grocery store. "I've heard it's extremely hard to find a job in Toronto at the moment. I've talked to some people in the hostel and everybody's searching but no one is finding."

Despite this, Noel makes a consistent effort to hand out his resumes to different establishments across the city, and luckily, he manages to find a job during his first week. As a result, he signed up for a membership at Planet Fitness, noting he opted for the gym because it's one of the "cheapest."

Following the release of the video, it didn't take long for floods of Toronto residents to write encouraging messages for Noel, with many specifically commending him for coming to Toronto for the first time in the middle of winter.

"Awesome video man, welcome to Toronto and to Canada! We're happy to have you! It's a very safe city, very nice people, lots of great food, very diverse, lots to see, a number of cool areas to explore, a ton of green space. It's expensive though and the winters are cold," one person wrote.

"Welcome to Toronto!! I love how you came in the coldest week of the year. You're gonna love the summer, I'm telling ya​​​​​​," another person chimed in.

"Great video man. I come from Toronto, so it's fascinating to see someone experience it for the first time like this," one comment reads. "It's a great city and I'm excited to follow along with your journey.​​​​​​"