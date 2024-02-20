Sports & Play
Phoebe Knight
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
skiing toronto

You'll soon be able to go night skiing for free right in the heart of downtown Toronto

Nathan Phillips Square is already home to one of the city's most popular skating rinks, but next week it'll also be home to a massive ski- and snowboarding hill.

Go Skiing Go Snowboarding is back in collaboration with the Ontario Snow Resorts Association, creating a massive snow hill in the heart of Downtown Toronto to bring a little bit of winter wonder to the city.

Have you ever wanted to learn how to ski or snowboard but felt like the financial investment in equipment or taking a trip outside of the city is too much of a commitment? This might just be your chance.

Not only is the ski hill directly (well, slightly less directly these days, thanks to Ontario Line construction,) accessible by the TTC, but equipment rentals are completely free.

This event is for new, first-time skiiers and snowboarders only, to have the opportunity to try hitting the slopes for the very first time, to make sure as many Toronto residents get the chance to truly partake in outdoor winter sports as possible.

For more experienced ski- and snowboarders looking for a chance to hit the slopes while still in the city, head to Earl Bales Park, the city's only ski hill, or, go for a free skate in the square while you cheer on the first time skiiers taking on the hill.

Go Skiing Go Snowboarding will be taking place in Nathan Phillips Square from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and Thursday, Feb. 29.

