Toronto park with a ski hill and chair lift could open next month

Toronto's huge park that has a ski hill and chair lift should be opening next month... if the weather allows.

Earl Bales Park in North York is one of the city's favourite parks for a number of reasons including its outdoor ampitheatre and acres of hiking trails, but at this time of year, it's better known for its ski and snowboarding hill complete with a chair lift.

For years, Earl Bales and Centennial Park were famous for having the only two ski hills in the city, but last year Centennial Park announced that they'd be ending their skiing program, leaving Earl Bales as the sole survivor.

And now, with the winter the city has been having thus far, the future of skiing at Earl Bales may similarly be in jeopardy.

While no official opening date has yet been announced, skiing at the park typically opens in early January, and the hope is that this year will be no different, but, with record-breaking warm conditions so far, it's hard to say whether that will prove possible.

blogTO reached out to the Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre for insight on the possible opening date, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you're antsy to take to the slopes sooner rather than later, a some ski hills outside of the city, including Blue Mountain, are open for the season.

You can find Earl Bales Park at the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard in North York.