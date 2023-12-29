Sports & Play
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
earl bales ski hill

Toronto park with a ski hill and chair lift could open next month

Sports & Play
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto's huge park that has a ski hill and chair lift should be opening next month... if the weather allows.

Earl Bales Park in North York is one of the city's favourite parks for a number of reasons including its outdoor ampitheatre and acres of hiking trails, but at this time of year, it's better known for its ski and snowboarding hill complete with a chair lift.

For years, Earl Bales and Centennial Park were famous for having the only two ski hills in the city, but last year Centennial Park announced that they'd be ending their skiing program, leaving Earl Bales as the sole survivor.

And now, with the winter the city has been having thus far, the future of skiing at Earl Bales may similarly be in jeopardy.

While no official opening date has yet been announced, skiing at the park typically opens in early January, and the hope is that this year will be no different, but, with record-breaking warm conditions so far, it's hard to say whether that will prove possible.

blogTO reached out to the Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre for insight on the possible opening date, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you're antsy to take to the slopes sooner rather than later, a some ski hills outside of the city, including Blue Mountain, are open for the season.

You can find Earl Bales Park at the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard in North York.

Lead photo by

Olivia Little
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto park with a ski hill and chair lift could open next month

Someone made it a lot easier to see the schedules of Toronto's outdoor skating rinks

These are some of the most picturesque trails for winter hiking in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs fan base voted as most annoying in the NHL

15 unusual indoor activities in Toronto

Nuggets reflect on getting 'ass kicked' by Raptors en route to NBA title

Soccer legend Lionel Messi to play Toronto FC in 2024 at BMO Field

'Toronto's most epic patio' is about to become the city's most epic free skating rink