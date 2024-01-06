Uxbridge Ontario is the trail capital of winter fun

Uxbridge, located just over an hour north of Toronto, is Canada's Trail Capital. The town has over 220 km of forested and urban trails to explore.

Whether you're looking to complete some of the Trans Canada Trail, a forested hike, or a flat rail trail, Uxbridge has much to offer in the winter.

It was announced earlier this year that Uxbridge will be the home to Ontario's newest provincial park. While we await results from the study and where it will be, there are many trails to add to your bucket list.

Trails worth hiking

Glen Major is a perfect mix of forested areas and open hilly trails overlooking meadows and small rivers that are well-marked. Once a gravel pit, the local conservation group restored it into a living and useable landscape as it once was.

The best loop here is the 6km Glen Major Loop, which offers beautiful views of the valley of the Oak Ridges Morane. This trail is perfect for hiking, biking or snowshoeing when the snow gets a little deeper. The trail is marked as moderate though it is not challenging.

The property is over 3,000 acres of land with 47 km of trails to explore. The Glen Major Resource Tract, Wilder Woods Tract and Aggregate Trail are three other popular ones ranging from 4 to 7km each.

These trails connect north into Walker Woods. Here, James Walker, a former resident, transformed the land by planting over 2 million trees which later became a lucrative business. Today you can explore the forested areas with an additional 7km trail.

Parking is $6 and will require downloading a phone app so be prepared to use data (it's worth it).

The Durham Regional Forest expands beyond Glen Major to offer harder-to-find, but equally as beautiful hiking options. Here you can find longer looped options in a tranquil forest.

This forested area offers a range of looped trails from 4 to 18 km in length. Like Glen Major, your views are mostly forested with occasional steep hills offering views of the Morane.

If you’re interested in a longer hike, the Red Oak Trail is a 10km loop or the Uxbridge Woodlands Loop for 18km of exploration. Throughout the hike, you can hang a left or right and shorten the route as the forest is a maze of loops.

The trails are marked but at some junctions can be hard to see so keep your AllTrails or GPS tracking on hand if your sense of direction is best suited to Toronto's grid pattern. Parking here is limited and free so arrive early to get a spot.

More winter fun options nearby

If you're interested in something more than just hiking, consider tubing at Lakeridge nearby. For $40 you can enjoy two hours of unlimited tubing that is bound to offer many laughs with friends.

If you want to learn to ski this winter, at Dagmar Ski Resort you can enjoy a 4-hour rental, lift pass and hour group lesson for $150. Once ready to go, they have 18 runs to choose from. Daily lift tickets are $60 for 4-hours if you have the experience and equipment.

Where to eat

There is so much in town to enjoy when it comes to food. Whether you're in the mood for breweries, contemporary eats or a quick snack. They even have a beer and cider trail.

Inspired by the local trails, The Second Wedge Brewery Co. offers a taproom for tastings and beers to go. Come for a beer and stay for a game or live music on weekends.

If cider is more your scene, Slabtown Cider Co. is the place to check out. Enjoy a range of food, live music each weekend and a flight of delicious and unique cider flavours. Before leaving, don't forget to explore their shop filled with local fairs and perfect gifting bottles of cider.

If you're interested in a quick snack or sweet treat, Little Thief Bakery will hit the spot.

Where to stay

Uxbridge is close enough to the city to drive up, spend the day and head back at night, but you can support the local area further by enjoying breakfast at Urban Pantry after a good night's sleep.

Airbnb offers a range of tiny homes and large-group options worth exploring with friends for a proper winter getaway.