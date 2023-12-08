Travel
Katy Brennan
Posted 2 hours ago
Win a lavish 3-day Jamaican getaway with your own personal chef

With lush landscapes, vibrant culture, and beach weather year-round, it's no wonder that Jamaica lands at the top of many travel bucket lists.

If basking in the golden Caribbean sun and enjoying the island breeze sounds like your idea of paradise, then you're in luck. Maneuver Men's Grooming is giving blogTO readers the chance to win a luxurious 3-day Jamaican getaway at an exclusive Airbnb.

Check out the full contest details here.

Maneuver Men's Grooming
