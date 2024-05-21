Low-cost airline sale offers flights from Ontario to Europe for as cheap as $170

If you're trying to plan a dreamy European trip on a budget this summer, a new low-cost carrier is having a flash sale that boasts flights from Ontario to a handful of stunning overseas destinations for as low as $170.

Iceland-based PLAY Airlines has just launched discounted fares for cities like Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Dublin and more, offering 25 per cent off the basic ticket price for those travelling out of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, which is about an hour's drive from downtown Toronto.

The sale lasts from May 20-26 and applies to trips booked for any time from June to December 2024.

The company also encourages customers to take advantage of its stayover program, which allows travellers to add a stop in Reykjavík, Iceland, on their way to their final destination without any additional flying fees.

blogTO reached out to PLAY to find out how much of a deal people can get through this week's sale, and was given the following list of prices if the discount is applied on both legs of a booking (not including taxes):