Travel
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
cheap flights toronto

Low-cost airline sale offers flights from Ontario to Europe for as cheap as $170

Travel
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
If you're trying to plan a dreamy European trip on a budget this summer, a new low-cost carrier is having a flash sale that boasts flights from Ontario to a handful of stunning overseas destinations for as low as $170.

Iceland-based PLAY Airlines has just launched discounted fares for cities like Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Dublin and more, offering 25 per cent off the basic ticket price for those travelling out of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, which is about an hour's drive from downtown Toronto.

The sale lasts from May 20-26 and applies to trips booked for any time from June to December 2024.

The company also encourages customers to take advantage of its stayover program, which allows travellers to add a stop in Reykjavík, Iceland, on their way to their final destination without any additional flying fees.

blogTO reached out to PLAY to find out how much of a deal people can get through this week's sale, and was given the following list of prices if the discount is applied on both legs of a booking (not including taxes):

  • Iceland — lowest is roughly $220 CAD
  • Copenhagen — lowest around $201 CAD
  • Berlin — from approximately $170 CAD
  • Dublin — from $220 CAD
  • Amsterdam — lowest is roughly $205 CAD
  • London — lowest is approximately $180 CAD
  • Paris — lowest around $230 CAD
  • Dusseldorf — from about $185 CAD
Lead photo by

Structured Vision/Shutterstock
