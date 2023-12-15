Air Canada will soon offer direct flights to this sunny tourist destination in Mexico

Grab your luggage and sunscreen because Air Canada just announced that it will be the first Canadian airline to offer flights to the sunny vacation destination of Tulum, Mexico, as part of its global network expansion.

The airline announced on Thursday that it is boosting its North American network capacity for summer 2024 with the addition of two new destinations, five new routes, increased flight frequencies on key routes, and earlier resumption of seasonal routes in response to demand.

As part of the expansion, Air Canada becomes the first Canadian airline to offer service to Tulum, with regular flights from Toronto and Montreal to the newest airport in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.

"These new destinations and routes reflect Air Canada's market leadership and network diversification strategy of adding capacity to in-demand leisure destinations such as Tulum and fast-growing, key metropolitan areas in the US," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.

Come fly with us to #Tulum and #Charleston, two exciting new destinations coming in 2024! Plus new options to fly to Austin and St. Louis, and more flights across North America. @iflyCHS @AUStinAirport @flystl ✈️



Learn more: https://t.co/RCs4f9hTEO pic.twitter.com/uFJvVclYzT — Air Canada (@AirCanada) December 14, 2023

Seats for year-round flights to Tulum will be available for sale starting Dec. 15, and regular service will begin on May 3, 2024. Flights from Toronto will depart on Fridays and Sundays at 8:15 a.m. and arrive in Tulum at 11:20 a.m. local time.

Flights back to Toronto will depart from Tulum on Fridays and Sundays at 12:30 p.m., and arrive at 5:35 p.m.

Throughout the summer, the airline will be serving 120 destinations in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean with up to 520 flights every day, representing an increase of five per cent in North American and Caribbean seat capacity from 2023.

Flight increases will also be made to several U.S. destinations, including Nashville, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, and Salt Lake City.