This town near Ontario is like a suburban Venice with quaint homes lining canals

If a trip to Venice is far out of your budget but you're still intent on visiting somewhere with dreamy homes situated on picturesque canals, you may want to try a more regional knockoff version of the famed Italian destination.

Similar to Ontario's Lagoon City, an idyllic lakeside community about two hours north of Toronto, there is a slightly farther and lesser-known region of Michigan that is likewise defined by its inland waterways.

Along the St. Clair River is historic Clay Township, Pearl Beach and Algonac, an area that consists of a handful of islands, conservation areas, marinas, museums, dining and shopping options, and more.

Though there's no way in heck anyone could ever mistake the region for Venice proper, it is definitely an easily accessible place for a quick day or weekend getaway spent trekking around St. John's Marsh Wildlife Area, hitting up Sassy Marina (yes, this is what it is actually called) or the historic Colony Tower, or checking out real estate along its intricate channel network.

Grab a ferry to Harsens Island where you can peruse humble local markets, hang in some colourful waterfront watering holes before heading back to the mainland to dine at somewhere like Club Capri or Decker's Landing, a charming spot with regular live entertainment.

Watersports are also, of course, very popular here, with options to rent a boat, jetski, or other craft to explore and take in the peacefulscenery.

Opportunities for fishing, birdwatching, hunting, cycling, golf carting and more abound.

Boat clubs, lakehouses, and unique marshland flora and fauna surround this quiet and quaint pocket of Michigan. It is actually further north than a large swath of Southern Ontario and a four-hour drive over the border from T.O. for those looking for a unique new spot to visit this summer.