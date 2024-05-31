Travel
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
most walkable cities ontario

Five Ontario cities were just crowned the best in Canada for tourists to explore on foot

Ontario locales dominate a new ranking of the most pedestrian-friendly cities in Canada for tourists, claiming five of the top ten spots in the study.

The study by online language learning platform Preply ranks Canadian cities that visitors can enjoy entirely on foot, without the need for public transport, taxi or Uber. Cities' top five attractions were grouped using Google Maps route planner to determine the walkability in distance, time, and step count between destinations.

Of 21 Canadian cities ranked, Halifax, Nova Scotia, came out on top, followed by Victoria, B.C., in the #2 position.

While Ontario cities failed to crack the top two, the province is very well-represented, taking the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 9th, and 10th positions on the list.

Here are the top ten most walkable cities in Canada (according to this very specific methodology):

  1. Halifax, NS
  2. Victoria, BC
  3. London, ON
  4. Ottawa, ON
  5. Toronto, ON
  6. Vancouver, BC
  7. Winnipeg, MB
  8. Quebec City, QB
  9. Kitchener, ON
  10. Vaughan, ON

Ontario's dominance in this ranking is largely a product of the methodology, which appears to place greater importance on distance from key points than overall walkability.

This is evidenced by London somehow outranking Toronto in walkability, or by the famously car-centric Vaughan simply ranking anywhere within a top ten on walkable cities.

Lead photo by

Harold Stiver/Shutterstock
