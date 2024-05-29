Air Canada flight lands back at Toronto airport after mid-flight engine issue

An Air Canada flight bound for New Delhi, India was forced to return to Toronto Pearson International Airport less than two hours after takeoff due to engine issues.

According to flight tracking data website, FlightAware, the aircraft, a Boeing 777-200LR (twin-jet), took off from Pearson Airport at 8:08 p.m.

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft began experiencing an engine issue, prompting the flight crew to request a "priority landing."

Air Canada says the aircraft's engine was shut down following standard operating procedures, noting that aircraft are designed to operate under these conditions and pilots are trained to fly safely in the circumstances.

Flight radar shows the aircraft looping above Toronto multiple times before heading back to the airport. Thankfully, the plane landed normally and taxied to the gate with no reported injuries.

Air Canada says affected passengers were rebooked on a flight to New Delhi on Tuesday.

This isn't the only Air Canada flight to make headlines in recent days. Emergency vehicles met an Air Canada flight from Seoul to Toronto on Pearson's runway on May 20 after the flight crew reported a failure with the aircraft's flaps.