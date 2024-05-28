Emergency vehicles meet Toronto flight with 296 passengers on airport runway

Emergency vehicles met an international flight carrying 296 passengers on a Toronto Pearson Airport runway last Monday after the flight crew reported a failure with the aircraft's flaps.

The incident involved an Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner performing flight AC62 from Seoul Incheon International Airport to Pearson Airport (Canada).

The harrowing event was detailed in a reconstruction video by aviation YouTube channel, You can see ATC.

On approach to Toronto, the flight's pilot can be heard informing air traffic controllers that the aircraft was experiencing a flap issue. "We're just trying it fix it," the pilot explains.

Roughly four minutes into the video, the flight crew declared PAN-PAN, and requested emergency vehicles to meet them on the runway after landing.

The international radio distress signal, which is of less urgency than a mayday signal, is used to communicate an urgent, but non-emergency situation to air traffic control.

On the other hand, Mayday communication is urgent and requires remediation attention to an issue threatening the lives of those on board the aircraft.

"We're gonna need the trucks on the other end in case we get warm brakes," the flight's pilot tells air traffic control.

Despite experiencing issues, the aircraft landed at Pearson Airport without further incident or any injuries at 6:51 p.m.

The aircraft remained on the runway for roughly 22 minutes for inspection by emergency personnel, and continued to taxi to the gate shortly after.