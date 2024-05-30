Toronto is one step closer to getting a new U.S. border checkpoint

Flying to the U.S. from Toronto will soon be a whole lot smoother and quicker thanks to a new preclearance facility coming to Billy Bishop Airport.

The border checkpoint has been a key goal of the hub for years now, and will allow passengers to get through American customs before they board their flight so that they can hit the ground running as soon as they reach their destination.

This is especially beneficial to those with connecting U.S. flights, who can avoid the lineups, inspections and overall hassle of busy arrival halls when they have a second plane to catch.

This week, a key milestone on the way to the checkpoint's opening in fall 2025 was reached, with construction management firm Pomerleau and baggage handling system provider Alstef Canada appointed for the project on Wednesday.

Congratulations everyone. U.S. customs pre-clearance at BBTCA will open up many new destinations and enhance connectivity to major cities like NYC and D.C. from downtown Toronto. — Tim Kocur (@t_kocur) May 29, 2024

"As the fifth-busiest Canadian airport serving the U.S., Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is ideally positioned to offer U.S. preclearance," said the CEO of PortsToronto, which owns and operates the airport, in a press release about the exciting news.

He went on to say that the hub anticipates "significant enhancements to passenger experience, destination offering and economic impacts," along with other benefits as a result of the introduction of the new option.

Construction on the facility is expected to start in mid-July, with renderings of what it will look like from the traveller side already available to the public.

The federal government has come on board to invest $30 million to bring the service to fruition, which PortsToronto thanked it for in this latest announcement.

"Beyond increased efficiency and choice for U.S.-bound passengers, U.S. CBP preclearance drives visitor spending through increased tourism and business activities, boosts employment and strengthens ties between the United States and Canada," it added.