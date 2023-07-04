Toronto is getting a new U.S. border checkpoint and here's what it will look like

Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport now has a rendering of what its new preclearance facility will eventually look like.

Coming to the beloved island airport in 2025, Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra confirmed last week that the federal government has allocated up to $30 million of funding to build the space.

Designed to make the process as efficient as possible, the facility will use next-generation travel technology, such as facial recognition software.

From there, travellers will be able to clear U.S. Immigration and Customs before departure in Toronto, rather than having to do it once landing at U.S. airports.

This will open up new markets in the U.S., allowing Canadians to access smaller airports which do not currently have CBP. At least 10 new American cities will be added for those flying out of Billy Bishop, including Philadelphia and Atlanta.

The addition of the facility should also help to reduce airport congestion and wait times, while siphoning a lot of traffic from Pearson International Airport by providing a convenient new connection point (especially for downtown residents).

The construction of the facility is expected to take between 18 and 24 months to complete, and intends to be operational in 2025.