One of Toronto's airports was just ranked among the best in the world

A Toronto airport was just ranked one of the best in the world - and it’s not Pearson.

On Thursday, PortsToronto announced that Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has once again won a prestigious Skytrax Award, and was named one of the world’s best airports for the eighth time.

“What an incredible honour to be named one of the best airports in the world by Skytrax World Airport Awards,” said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of PortsToronto.

“This international ranking demonstrates how well Billy Bishop Airport serves its passengers and the value it brings to Toronto as a downtown airport, supporting trade and tourism, providing connectivity and unlocking opportunities that make our city world class.”

Skytrax, which surveys nearly 14 million flyers from over 100 nations at 550 airports each year, announced on Thursday that Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport was ranked 8th worldwide in the under 5 million passenger category, and 9th in the Best Regional Airports (North America) category for 2023.

According to the independent survey, Billy Bishop scored highly across 39 key performance indicators, including fast check-in times, ease of access to the terminal, and the courtesy and efficiency of airport staff.

The airport on the Toronto Islands may be small, but it remains to be loved by locals and tourists alike for its efficiency, spacious and comfortable lounges, stunning fly-in views of the city, and direct proximity to downtown Toronto.