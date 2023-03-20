Toronto Pearson Airport plummets in global airport rankings

Toronto Pearson International Airport has plummeted 21 spots, landing at 64th place in this year's rankings of the world's Top 100 Airports for 2023.

After previously coming in at 43rd place in 2022, SkyTrax's poll for 2023 shows a significant drop for Canada's largest and busiest airport.

The UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site SkyTrax surveys millions of travellers around the world to compile its annual list. Travellers are asked to rate the entire airport experience from check-in to departure, and everything in between including transfers, shopping, security, and immigration.

In a different category, Toronto's downtown Billy Bishop Airport ranked 8th worldwide in the under 5 million passenger category, named one of the world’s best airports for the eighth time.

Vancouver International Airport YVR ranked the highest of all Canadian airports at 20th in the world for 2023, up from 28th place in 2022.

Montreal's Trudeau International Airport also climbed to the 45th spot from 66th in 2022, nearly swapping positions with Pearson International. Montreal also received a nod for the Best Airport Staff in North America.

At the top of the list for 2023 is Singapore's Changi Airport in 1st place, followed by Doha's Hamad International Airport in 2nd place and Tokyo's Haneda Airport in 3rd.

While Toronto Pearson's steep drop to 64th place is disappointing, it might not be a surprise to anyone who experienced a myriad of travel woes at the hub over the course of 2022, as the airport struggled to keep up with the bounce back of travel after the pandemic.

From ranking worst in the world for flight delays, scoring embarrassingly low in customer satisfaction, and landing the title as the most stressful airport in North America this past fall, the airport has its work cut out for it to regain its standing in SkyTrax's global airport rankings.