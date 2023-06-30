Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Billy Bishop Airport Toronto Preclearance Facility

It's about to get much easier to fly between Toronto and U.S. destinations

Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport just announced a major change for U.S. travel, and it's about to get a whole lot easier for passengers heading to the states.

Omar Alghabra, Canada's Minister of Transport, confirmed today that a new preclearance facility is coming to Toronto's Island Airport, where travellers will be able to clear U.S. Immigration and Customs before departure.

With $30 million infunding set to build the facility, it is expected to reduce airport congestion and wait times, and should siphon a great deal of traffic from Pearson International Airport.

U.S.-bound passengers living in the city will now have a much more convenient option for flights to the states, Billy Bishop will now be able to add new flights to cities where pre-clearance is required.

At least 10 new destinations in the U.S. will be added for those flying out of Billy Bishop, including Philadelphia and Atlanta.

This will make Toronto the only city in the world to have two airports with its own U.S. CBP Preclearance.

The facility's opening date is expected to be announced at a later date.

Lead photo by

Frank Lemire
