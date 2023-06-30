It's about to get much easier to fly between Toronto and U.S. destinations

Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport just announced a major change for U.S. travel, and it's about to get a whole lot easier for passengers heading to the states.

Omar Alghabra, Canada's Minister of Transport, confirmed today that a new preclearance facility is coming to Toronto's Island Airport, where travellers will be able to clear U.S. Immigration and Customs before departure.

🔴LIVE: We're announcing funding to build a new United States preclearance facility at @BBishopAirport, which will unlock faster and increased access for travellers heading to the United States.⬇️https://t.co/WYBGL0kOxL — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) June 30, 2023

With $30 million infunding set to build the facility, it is expected to reduce airport congestion and wait times, and should siphon a great deal of traffic from Pearson International Airport.

U.S.-bound passengers living in the city will now have a much more convenient option for flights to the states, Billy Bishop will now be able to add new flights to cities where pre-clearance is required.

At least 10 new destinations in the U.S. will be added for those flying out of Billy Bishop, including Philadelphia and Atlanta.

This will make Toronto the only city in the world to have two airports with its own U.S. CBP Preclearance.

The facility's opening date is expected to be announced at a later date.