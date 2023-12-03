Hiking trails near Collingwood Ontario to check out this winter

When we think of Collingwood, we often think of skiing, especially this time of year. From hiking trails to great food, the town has so much more to offer and there is a lot to do over a weekend.

Where to hike in Collingwood

Collingwood, as you would expect, is filled with hilly hiking options. From the popular Scenic Caves to the lesser-travelled provincial parks nearby, there is a lot you can explore if you're not hitting the slopes.

Pretty River Provincial Park

Pretty River is an unserviced Provincial Park located on one of the highest parts of the Niagara Escarpment. Whether you explore the part of the Bruce Trail that travels through here or one of the other trails ranging from 2 to 12km each, there is a lot to appreciate.

When this hiking spot gained popularity, the easy road access to the trails became restricted but there is a large parking lot at the base of the hills. Be prepared to begin hiking uphill to start the trail before exploring the flatter areas at the top of the mountain, about 2km.

The trails are well-marked and offer you lakes, magical forest views and a river running through it. The Pretty River Valley Loop is a 4km loop at the top of the mountain and can be extended to the Pretty River and Bruce Trail Loop for something longer.

Great Lakes Waterfront Trail

If you're not feeling like hills, consider the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail. This trail stretches from Sault Saint Marie to Quebec along the shores of the Great Lakes. Near Collingwood, the Georgian Trail section of the trail is accessible for walking or cycling.

This trail runs parallel with Highway 26, around Collingwood and further east towards Thornbury on gravel trails. These trails are out and back so you can choose your adventure and preferred distance.

Downtown Trails

Located near downtown, George Christie Nature Trails is named for the man who was one of the first advocates for developing a trail system in Collingwood.

This park, which connects to the greater Collingwood trail system, offers 3km of routes perfect for cross-country skiing, walking and snowshoeing.

Another nice option is exploring the labyrinth on the Harbour Circle Route. Located in the centre of town, this route will take you along the water and around to explore all of the views the area has to offer over the course of 4km. Consider the East and West Circle routes as well.

Where to eat

Collingwood offers a range of delicious eats and coffee shops to easily fill a day. Consider Nicky’s Doughnuts and Ice Cream for some seasonal treats, including their gingerbread old-fashioned doughnut. They have vegan options too.

Walk a little further down the street to enjoy coffee at Summit Social House which boasts itself as both a coffee shop and a bike repair shop. Enjoy a hot drink and local baked goods after a chilly hike.

If you're looking for more of a sit-down meal and want to experience old Collingwood fun, consider The Alphorn Restaurant. This place will blast you back into the early days of Collingwood and warm you up with spectacular cheese fondue pots to share.

The Hungry Sumo for sushi or Bent Taco offer great dining and menu options and for an evening cocktail or killer vegetarian fair, visit Low Down. Book reservations wherever you plan to sit and eat as it's a busy town on the weekends.

Where to stay

Due to local housing laws, there aren't many short-term rental options in the area outside of the village unless you consider a hotel or one of the many resorts.

Craigleith Manor Bed and Breakfast is ten minutes from downtown and offers rooms starting at $230 a night that include a gourmet breakfast. Or consider weekend packages and accommodations at The Dorchester Hotel.

If staying overnight at a hotel or Airbnb isn't in your budget, the two-hour road trip from the city is still worth it for a day of exploring.