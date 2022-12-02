A new hotel is about to open near Toronto that has a 125-year-old history

Collingwood is one of the most popular destinations for those from the GTA looking for a winter escape, and now, it's about to get a beautiful "new" boutique hotel.

"New" being the key word here, because the recently remodelled Dorchester Hotel was actually one of Collingwood's first hotels.

Having opened in 1895, it was originally named "The Dominion Hotel", and even had the town's very first elevator.

The building later restructured into apartment buildings, but was in a state of disrepair by the time Chris Millsap (the new owner) purchased it in 2020.

Determined to pay homage to its original heritage while giving it a modern twist, The Dorchester Hotel's restoration process was no easy task, but it looks like it paid off.

Today, the hotel has 30 updated guest rooms, each with their own unique retro elegance. These range from classic studios to one-bedroom suites with queen and king beds.

There's apparently luxurious linens, bespoke toiletries, high-end bathtubs and the latest in hotel tech entertainment.

In-room record players and vintage decor along with historic photos nod to The Dorchester's past.

Right in Collingwood's downtown core, the hotel is in a prime location close to the ski hills at Blue Mountain, waterfront, and countless trails to explore.

The Dorchester Hotel opens on Dec. 15, 2022, but is already accepting bookings.