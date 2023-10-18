Toronto airport now has a roaming security robot

Move over RoboCop; Toronto Pearson International Airport just got its own first-of-its-kind autonomous crime-fighting robot. Sort of.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), which operates Pearson, unveiled its latest security measure on Tuesday, showing off a new autonomous perimeter inspection bot that will patrol the travel hub's runways, taxiways and security fences to keep the airport safe.

A new proof-of-concept technology demonstrator from the team of Honda, Illuminex AI, Genwave Technologies, Cisco and Eagle Aerospace, the patrolling wheeled vehicle is designed to alert the GTAA to any safety and security issues.

"Airports are constantly under pressure to ensure the safety of passengers, airplanes and operations, and we are always working with industry-leading partners to make sure we're investing in a safe and efficient airport for everyone," said Brian Tossan, Chief Technology Officer at GTAA.

The robot is capable of identifying security risks as small as holes in the chain-link fences that surround the airport's controlled-access areas and even unreadable signage, all the way up to larger, more imminent security threats.

It does so with a range of technologies, including an Operational AI solution from Illuminex AI, a private radio designed, commissioned, and supported by Genwave Technologies, and is powered by AIROps software produced by Eagle Aerospace. All of this tech uses the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle as a mobility platform.

That's about all the robot does, which will hopefully alleviate any public fears of an armed autonomous machine going rogue, Terminator-style.

For now, at least.