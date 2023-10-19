Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Porter Airlines Toronto Las Vegas flights

Porter Airlines will soon fly from Toronto to the entertainment capital of the world

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Porter Airlines has just announced they'll be launching new routes from Toronto to the entertainment capital of the world, making it even easier for Canadians to fly directly to Las Vegas, Nevada.

As of March 5, 2024, the beloved Canadian airline will offer daily roundtrip service from Pearson International Airport to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

The Vegas-bound flights will be operated on Porter's new all-economy Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which are set apart by their two-by-two configuration and lack of middle seats.

In addition, all passengers can take advantage of their premium economy experience, including free WiFi, premium snacks, and free beer and wine (served in glassware, no less).

Those who upgrade to PorterReserve fares can also enjoy priority check-in, extra legroom, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and a selection of fresh and healthy meals.

The new schedule to Las Vegas will have flights departing daily from Toronto at 1 p.m. with roundtrip fares starting at $346. You can already book online on Porter's website.

Lead photo by

Sean Pavone
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Porter Airlines will soon fly from Toronto to the entertainment capital of the world

You could actually spot wild beluga whales at this Ontario provincial park

Tew Falls near Toronto is now so popular you need a reservation to see it

Toronto airport now has a roaming security robot

Ontario's Kakabeka Falls is particularly breathtaking this time of year

This lush Ontario park was once used by early explorers and fur traders

Win a set of brand-new winter tires from RoadX

This coastal road trip in Ontario takes you past cute beach towns and wineries