Sibbald Point Provincial Park is a gorgeous destination to escape the city into nature, boasting a sprawling sandy beach, forested trails, grassy picnic areas, and picturesque campsites if you'd like to extend your stay.

Located just over 1 hour north of Toronto, Sibbald Point sits on Lake Simcoe's southern shores, spanning over 225 hectares.

The park's expansive beach boasts white sand and shallow calm waters, perfect for swimming in, with comfort stations and change facilities nearby. Boaters and paddlers also have access to a launch and parking area.

For those looking to camp, the park has over 500 campsites, offering both electrical and non-electrical sites. If you forget anything, you can also stop by the park store, which sells goods, souvernirs, and snacks.

Unique to the park is also the Sibbald family museum called Eildon Hall, open in July and August. This small museum is found in the restored home of the Sibbald family, who lived there for 3 generations.

While the province acquired the property in 1951, the structure still stands, where you can learn more about the family's history.

Sibbald Point's close proximity to the city makes it perfect for a daytrip to the beach or a short-term getaway.

However, one downside to it being so close is that it can also get very busy, especially on weekends. For a quieter experience, your best bet is to book a midweek visit.

Reservations are required for both camping as well as day-use passes to enter the park, and are strongly encouraged to be booked well in advance due to the park's popularity in the summer months.