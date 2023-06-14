arcana, the wildly popular private cabins new to Ontario, feature gorgeous mirrored cabins that have been blowing up on social media since launching in 2021.

In fact, the cabins are so highly sought-after that all dates for last summer sold out in a mere 40 minutes after their announcement.

Luckily for anyone who hasn't yet been able to secure a booking, the company is now expanding their cabins to a brand new location for 2024, and you can book your stay as of today.

23 architecturally-striking cabins, set right along 3000 feet of waterfront, will open in the beautiful Muskoka region next year. Located on over 160 acres of property, they're surrounded by mature forests.

"arcana Muskoka is unlike any other experience in the region. We emphasize self-discovery through immersion in nature and the five senses," said Felicia Snyder, co-founder of arcana.

"Through thoughtful design, we’ve created a destination that offers guests moments of solitude, yet ample opportunities for connectedness."

Made of long boxes built of steel and glass, the cabins almost disappear entirely by reflecting their natural surroundings, and all feature large windows, letting you look right out into nature from your bed.

Compared to their current design (which can be found in a secret location two hours north of Toronto), the new Muskoka cabins — conceptualized by partner Leckie Studio and built by Hummingbird Hill Homes and Studio Morro — feature slightly larger spaces with some notable upgrades.

These include larger windows, better airflow, all-oak interiors, larger bathrooms, plus heated floors and air conditioning for year-round comfort.

Each cabin also includes a custom built-in sound system for listening to one of arcana's signature guided meditations or bedtime playlists, a dedicated outdoor area with a firepit and seating, and numerous other in-cabin amenities, such as organic skin and hair care products and a fully-stocked kitchen with pour-over coffee supplies.

arcana Muskoka will also be partnering with local hospitality leaders like Restaurant Pearl Morissette and Cheese Boutique, offering their guests an elevated food and beverage experience during their stay.

The new location will also feature a large shared space called The Pavilion. Designed by Futurestudio, this common area will include a large fireplace, second-floor listening room with a selection of vinyls, and The Honour Bar, serving up arcana's DIY tea ritual and seasonal cocktails by Robin Goodfellow.

While it might appear their design was simply created "for the 'gram," the designers built the cabins with respect for both the environment and any animals or flying birds who come across them.

Slightly distorting the mirrored cabin surfaces ensures birds won't accidentally fly right into their walls.

You can also partake in arcana's hydrotherapy circuit, which includes access to a cedar sauna and cold plunge tub overlooking the water. Water activities, like swimming and canoeing, are available during the summer months, and with over 10 km of all-season hiking trails, there is always something to do.

As of today, a limited number of spots for summer 2024 have opened for booking on their website, with more spots being continuously released over the next month.

Modelled after the Fibonacci sequence, stays of five nights or more will be released first, with arcana offering an introductory rate of $395 per night (for up to two guests). Stays of three nights will be available to book the following week, with shorter stays becoming available after that.

Winter, spring, and fall bookings will be announced at a later date.