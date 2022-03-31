People are now driving an hour from Toronto to visit Ontario's hottest new bakery

Ontario's hottest new bakery actually started out as a winery and restaurant where people from Toronto were already flocking.

Pearl Morisette started out as a small winery co-founded in 2007 by Francois Morissette and Mel Pearl, and eventually opened Restaurant Pearl Morisette in 2017. The winery is known for its low-intervention approach.

In January 2022, the winery added to its offerings with RPM Bakehouse in Jordan Village, and people have gone wild for it.

In the same way as the restaurant, the bakery puts an emphasis on supporting local producers, using heritage grains that are grown, milled and baked locally.

The menu at the bakery and cafe includes baked goods like sourdough as well as sweet and savoury pastries, house juices, coffee from Canadian roasters, and of course, wine.

Expect items like a vegetarian rutabaga sandwich on a "croissant scrap" bun, beef mushroom stew, spiced buns, sausage rolls, and breads like baguette and brioche.

You can get sit-down meals there during the day that are made with ingredients sourced from local producers, including the Pearl Morissette garden and regenerative farm 1.5 km down the road. Dinners with wine pairings should be available in the evenings in the future.

The bakehouse is also equipped with a patio for noshing. Right now, it's only open a few days a week, from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. t0 5 p.m.

They just started accepting weekly pre-orders for pickup, so if you're planning on heading out and don't want to be disappointed, you might want to consider ordering ahead.