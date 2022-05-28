There's a cottage made of mirrors hidden in an Ontario forest

Ontario's mirrored cabin escape has been blowing up on social media since launching last summer, but now it's become so popular you already can't book dates for this upcoming summer.

In fact, arcana is so popular that all dates for summer sold out in minutes and there won't be any more available until September 2022.

40 minutes, to be exact. It seems people are not only more excited than ever to be able to head out of town after experiencing lengthy travel restrictions, they want to head to a very Insta-worthy spot.

The cabins are especially attractive because they're not your usual log setup: long boxes of steel and glass, the cabin almost disappears into the woods around it by reflecting its natural surroundings.

"Since we opened last September, we've been floored and humbled by the interest in arcana," arcana CEO and co-founder Felicia Snyder tells blogTO.

"We built arcana as a destination for guests to experience the wild, enjoy moments in solitude and have space to reflect, all without compromising on design."

Their rates change seasonally, but right now they're $525 plus HST for weekday nights and $625 plus HST for weekend nights with a two-night minimum stay, so people are thirsty enough for this experience that they're not balking at the price.

"They've sold out faster and faster each time," says Snyder. "Fall and winter sold out in 48 hours. Spring in 90 minutes. Summer in 40 minutes."

Most people visiting come from Toronto or the GTA, but recently some people have travelled up from the United States to check out arcana.

Snyder says people regularly tell her how rejuvenating two nights at arcana can be, with one person saying their Fitbit even recorded improved health metrics after just one day there.

This means that not only are some people clamouring to get into arcana, but some are also dying to go back.

"We've had a ton of repeat guests," says Snyder. "A great sign we're on the right path."

However, they always open booking to their humongous waitlist first due to the increasing demand they've been experiencing.

"Our list has gotten quite sizable," says Snyder.

"While I can't say we were shocked, again, we were humbled. Our team is more committed than ever to growing arcana so we can welcome more guests, both within the city and in nature."

She teases that to that end, there's going to be an announcement coming soon from arcana. In the meantime, you can join their waitlist to try to get in on the experience.

"We haven't yet decided when we'll release our fall dates, but for those hoping to see the fall leaves, the best way is to sign up for our newsletter," says Snyder. "We always release dates there first before opening to the general public."