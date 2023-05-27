Crystal Beach in Ontario is a spectacular destination for a summer getaway, boasting pristine beaches, clear water, and small-town charm.

Named after its crystal clear waters, it is also known as Crystal Sands Beach or Bay Beach. The quaint lakeside community sits along the shores of Lake Erie, just over a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto.

With its close proximity to the city, you can easily go for a day trip, or extend your stay overnight at one of the local accommodations in town, or in nearby Port Colborne or Niagara.

The area has a rich history of tourism. Crystal Beach was at one point home to a popular amusement park which operated from 1888 until 1989, featuring roller coasters, dance halls, music venues, and other various attractions.

Today, you can still get a glimpse of its past, wandering through the historic district with vintage architecture, charming shops and colourful homes.

The beach area itself is still fairly new; Fort Erie modernized the area, adding beach facilities and amenities in 2014, and officially opening the beach park in 2019.

The vast stretch of fine sand is perfect for basking the day away on, and the clear water is typically calm (except during a windstorm), which is perfect for watersports. You can even rent a paddleboard or Sea Doo right by the water.

Amenities at Crystal Beach include a modern washroom facility with lockers, changerooms, and water bottle refill stations. There's also a playground, a pavilion, plus an accessible ramp which leads to the beach, and a viewing deck extending over the sand.

Visitors will have to purchase a day pass for admission to the beach which is $5 per person during and week and $10 for weekends and holidays. You can do so in advance on their website, or on the day of your visit at the Bay Beach main entrance.