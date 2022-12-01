The top 5 hotels in Niagara Falls Canada

Hotels in Niagara Falls, Canada offer the perfect home base from which to explore the famous tourist destination.

Stunning views of the Falls, comfortable accommodations, luxurious spas, and tasty restaurants are just some of the highlights of Niagara's best getaways.

Here are the hotels you'll want to stay at in Niagara Falls, Canada.

The Sterling Inn & Spa prides itself on being Niagara Falls' only boutique hotel. Oversized guest rooms feature fireplaces, wet bars, and either a jacuzzi or an in-shower steam unit. Breakfast in bed is included each morning as well.

The onsite restaurant, AG Inspired Cuisine, offers farm to table fare inspired by the growers of the Niagara region, and The Spa at Sterling Inn offers soothing treatments in a peaceful setting. The hotel is located just a 15 minute walk from the Falls themselves.

Sitting right above the Falls, the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel is "close enough to feel the mist."

The spectacular views can be seen from the floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies found in the guest rooms, and from the rooftop pool and bar.

Massimo Italian Fallsview Restaurant and Christienne Fallsview Spa are located within the hotel, which is also conveniently connected to Casino Niagara and the Fallsview Indoor Waterpark.

Located just 100 yards from the Falls, the recently-renovated Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa offers unparalleled views of the natural wonder.

Redesigned guest rooms and suites offer comfort and convenience amidst modern décor and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Morton's Grille Niagara Falls Restaurant serves locally-sourced cuisine, the Lobby Lounge offers a breathtaking view of the Falls, and Burning Springs Spa & Thermal Pools features Niagara's only Hydrotherapy treatment, as well as a himalayan salt sauna and Finnish-inspired sauna cabin, outdoor.

Located in the heart of Niagara’s entertainment district, the Hilton Niagara Falls/Fallsview Hotel and Suites offers picturesque views of both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls.

Guest rooms are stylish yet comfortable and feature massive windows overlooking the Falls and the city below. Some feature jacuzzis and fireplaces as well.

The hotel is connected to the Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre via an indoor glass walkway, and offers several on-site bars and restaurants, including Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse and Corso.

Slightly further away from the Falls themselves, the King’s Inn offers a budget retreat while still being within walking distance of Niagara’s main attractions.

Guest rooms are tastefully decorated, and some feature a fireplace, heart-shaped spa bath, or balcony. In the warmer months, you can take a dip in their outdoor pool and lounge on the sun deck. There’s also an on-site games room with pinball, pool tables and video games.