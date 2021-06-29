This city in Ontario is about to become a new hub for cruise ships

Although cruise ships had to go through a scary time at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they could be making their return to Ontario in a big way very soon.

The city of Port Colborne, Ontario has announced that it will become a port of call for several Great Lakes cruise lines that find themselves expanding and gearing up for a large comeback as Canadians continue to get vaccinated.

“The cruise industry has broadly accepted the logistics of using Port Colborne as a docking location to visit the Niagara region,” said Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele via press release.

“Few ports, if any, on the Great Lakes have such a captive audience. It is fair to say that every ship visiting Niagara on the Great Lakes will eventually arrive on the doorstep of Port Colborne.”

The city expects to see the extra cruise activity begin in May of 2022. Cruises stopping in Port Colborne will allow their guests to explore a gorgeous beach, some stunning green spaces, and the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum.

The City of Port Colborne is also working to develop the waterfront and Welland Canal lands in an effort to leave a better impression on tourists who find themselves passing through the city as part of their cruise.

While it's anyone's guess for how long until it's deemed safe enough to take a cruise again, many cities bordering the Great Lakes are looking forward to the economic boom the industry could provide.