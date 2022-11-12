Travel
Zoe Demarco
Posted an hour ago
new hotel Toronto

The top 5 new hotels in Toronto for 2022 and 2023

Toronto has its fair share of stunning hotels, and the city's newest lodgings are no different.

From just-opened boutique hotels to revamped luxury stays, you'll find gorgeous guest rooms, decadent dining options, and unique offerings.

Here are the some of Toronto's newest hotels.

Ace Hotel

Ace Hotel Toronto marks the brand’s first foray into Canada. With Douglas fir panelling and copper accents, the rooms feel effortless yet intentional. They’re categorized by size from Small to Large, and there’s an accessible option as well as two suites. Each one features a minibar stocked with local snacks and drinks, a custom Tivoli sound system, and UKA bath products.

Grab breakfast in The Lobby, dinner at the Mediterranean-inspired Alder, and a rooftop cocktail at Evangeline

ace hotel toronto

Inside the Ace Hotel in Toronto. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

W Hotel

Drawing inspiration from Toronto’s theater district, the rooms and suites at this luxury Yorkville hotel feature stage-inspired pendant lights, velvet curtains, and dressing room-style vanity mirrors. With names like "Fantastic" and "Fabulous," they’re stocked with Nespresso machines and Davines bath products.

The W offers coffee and comfort food at PUBLIC SCHOOL, tapas in the Living Room, and cocktails and Mediterranean-inspired fare at Skylight. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s Whatever/Whenever service, which strives to fulfill any request - as long as it’s legal.

new Toronto hotel

PUBLIC SCHOOL at the W Hotel in Toronto. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Park Hyatt

The re-imagined Park Hyatt features sophisticated décor with a residential feel; brushed walnut furniture is complemented by cream-coloured linens and royal blue accents. Rooms and suites feature Le Labo products, walk-in rain showers, and custom mini bars.

Eat seasonal fare or afternoon tea at Joni Restaurant, take in sweeping views of the Toronto skyline at the Writers Room Bar, or relax and unwind at Stillwater Spa.

new hotel Toronto

The Writers Room Bar at the Park Hyatt in Toronto. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

1 Hotel

A sustainable urban retreat in downtown Toronto, the 1 Hotel’s design was inspired by the city’s natural environment. Rooms and suites are bright and airy, with furniture sourced from reclaimed timber, organic cotton linens, and limestone accents. They’re also stocked with plants and Bamford bath products.

1 Kitchen serves farm-to-table cuisine and is nearly zero waste, while Flora Lounge features fresh cocktails in a cozy, garden-inspired space. Sustainable fare and bold flavours can be found at Casa Madera, and Harriet’s Rooftop offers light bites and wellness cocktails in a luxurious garden.

new hotel Toronto

Inside the 1 Hotel Toronto. Photo by Fareen Karim.

King Blue Hotel

Situated at the corner of King Street West and Blue Jays Way, King Blue Hotel marries functionality and contemporary design. Outfitted in either light blue or rich brown hues, rooms are modern and inviting with elegant finishes and Gilchrist & Soames bath products. They’re also outfitted with microwaves, mini fridges, and coffee makers.

new hotel Toronto

Inside King Blue Hotel in Toronto. Photo by Fareen Karim.

The hotel is pet-friendly, and features a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a heated lap pool.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at the W Hotel
