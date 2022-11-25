10 luxury hotels in Toronto you'll want to stay in at least once

Luxury hotels in Toronto range from independent boutiques to the Canadian outcrops of global chains. Yes, Toronto has its fair share of five-star hotels that are worth experiencing at least once in your lifetime.

Here are the luxury hotels you need to stay at in Toronto.

Located in the heart of Yorkville, this luxury hotel blends historic charm and modern design. Guest rooms feature soothing colour palettes, granite bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer expansive views of the city below.

Try the French cuisine and an extensive wine list at Café Boulud, sip a craft cocktail at d|bar, or relax and unwind at the spa.

Toronto's glamorous film and theater scenes, waterfront setting, and rail history helped to inspire the design of this luxurious hotel. Spacious guest rooms feature Rich African Anigre wood millwork, Portuguese Estremoz marble stone walls and flooring, and Frette linens.

Dine on Italian fare at TOCA, which is home to Canada’s only hotel-based cheese cave, indulge in traditional British gastrobar dishes at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace, and enjoy a morning coffee or evening cocktail at Ritz Bar. The hotel is also home to Spa myBlend.

This boutique hotel in Yorkville boasts beautifully designed rooms and suites that evoke grandeur and old-world glamour; plush velvet textures, brass accents, and galaxy green marble abound.

Spa by Valmont is an “oasis for the body and mind,” while ONE Restaurant serves a seasonal menu informed by quality ingredients. Dine indoors amid the sumptuous bar, or indulge in some of the city’s best people watching on the tree-lined patio.

One of Toronto's newest stays, guest rooms here were inspired by Toronto's theater district. With names like "Fantastic" and "Fabulous," they feature stage-inspired pendant lights, velvet curtains, and dressing room-style vanity mirrors.

Coffee and comfort food are served at PUBLIC SCHOOL, cocktails and Mediterranean-inspired fare can be found at Skylight, and tapas and culinary-inspired spirits are enjoyed in the Living Room. Guests have access to the W's Whatever/Whenever concierge service, too.

Offering a distinctly urban escape, guest rooms at this hotel on the edge of the Entertainment District features L'Occitane toiletries, Frette bed linens, and marble-clad bathrooms.

The Lobby Lounge, which serves modern Canadian cuisine, Miraj Hammam Spa, and a state-of-the-art health club can be found in the hotel.

The bright and airy guest rooms at this hotel near King and Bathurst feature furniture sourced from reclaimed timber, organic cotton linens, live plants, and limestone accents. The design of this sustainable urban retreat was inspired by Toronto’s natural environment.

Find farm-to-table cuisine at the nearly zero-waste 1 Kitchen Toronto and sustainable fare and bold flavours at Casa Madera. Enjoy a cocktail in the garden-inspired Flora Lounge or Harriet's Rooftop.

Categorized by size from Small to Large, rooms at this hotel near Queen West feature Douglas fir panelling and copper accents, a minibar stocked with local snacks and drinks, and UKA bath products. The hotel also offers an accessible room option and two suites.

The Lobby serves breakfast and snacks, while Alder offers Mediterranean-inspired fare. Evangeline is perfect for a rooftop cocktail.

The five-star hotel in the Financial District offers exquisitely furnished guest rooms and Canada’s largest collection of luxury suites.

The Spa at The St. Regis is a sprawling sanctuary in the sky, LOUIX LOUIS serves American cuisine with a French twist, and Astor Lounge offers afternoon tea and a daily champagne sabering ritual. Guests also have access to the St. Regis Butler Service.

The sophisticated guest rooms at this Yorkville hotel feature brushed walnut furniture and royal blue accents, Le Labo bath products and walk-in rain showers, and custom mini bars.

Joni Restaurant serves seasonal fare and afternoon tea, while the Writers Room Bar offers handcrafted cocktails and stunning views of the city. Stillwater Spa is located within the hotel as well.

World-renowned for its excellence, intimacy, and attention to detail, this hotel has hosted royalty, celebrities, and politicians alike.

Originally built in 1927, the hotel blends the charm of a bygone era with the comfort and conveniences of the 21st century. Stately suites feature Molton Brown bath products, deep soaker tubs, musical instruments, and windows that open.

Stay here and you can indulge in the hotel’s famous Afternoon Tea, dine on a seasonally-inspired menu at The Gatsby, or relax and rejuvenate at the spa.