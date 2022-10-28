Now is the best time to visit waterfalls near Toronto

Fall colours are blooming this season and now is probably one of the best times of the year to visit and capture some beautiful waterfalls near Toronto.

First up is the famous Tews Falls, located in the ever-popular Dundas Peak in Hamilton. This time of year, Tews Falls is even more beautiful with yellow, orange and red leaves in the background.

Tourism Hamilton states that between May and November all Tew Falls visitors must make an online reservation prior to them visiting.

Just a 15-minute car drive from Tews is another Hamilton favourite, the 17-metre Sherman Falls.



This destination is located along the Bruce Trail and is sometimes known as the Fairy or Angel Falls.

Technically not "just outside" Toronto, Stubbs Falls in Arrowhead Provincial Park is still worth the drive to Huntsville to capture autumnal vibes.

A very popular hiking destination near Lincoln, Ball's Falls is a sweeping wall of cascading water underneath towering orange foliage.

Located within the Twenty Valley in the Niagara Escarpment, the falls are named for the German Balls' Brothers who had a milling operation near the site in the early 1800s.

Created when the Sydenham River meets the edge of the Niagara Escarpment, Inglis Falls in Owen Sound is 18-metres high and sits in the 200-hectare Inglis Falls Conservation Area.

Yet another Hamilton waterfall (Hamilton is known as the waterfall capital of the world), Webster's Falls is one of the city's most visited destination and has breathtaking views in October and November.

Now in the immortal paraphrased words of T-Boz, Chilli and Left Eye, remember to practice safety on slippery rocks and explore these waterfalls with caution.