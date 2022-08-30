Viral meme shows how you can visit major European cities without leaving Ontario

If you've spent any time on social media this summer, you've probably noticed that it seems like everyone you know is in Europe.

Indeed, this summer saw a major uptick in travel compared to the previous couple of years thanks to lockdowns, and your Instagram feed is here to prove it.

And while it may be fine to scroll past a few shots of cobblestone streets and Aperol Spritz's, it can certainly get tiring after a while, leading you to glance at your bank account in despair and realize that unlike your Instagram followers, you won't be sipping a cappuccino at a cafe in Paris anytime soon.

Or will you?

According to a meme that's been circulating on Twitter for the past few weeks, it turns out you can visit Copenhagen, Seville, Vienna, Paris, Lisbon, London, Dublin and Brussels without dropping a large sum on a plane ticket — and you don't even have to leave the province to do it.

You will only get the joke if you live in #Ontario 😅 pic.twitter.com/lEnfXJghbO — Tracy 🌻 (@Fosters_mom_14) August 29, 2022

Of course, any Ontarian knows that while these are the names of beautiful European cities, they also happen to be real places in Ontario.

Always one of my favourite road signs, hwy 410. pic.twitter.com/nkeIUYJOdq — Jeff Hubbell (@Humbledore) August 29, 2022

And according to the map, it would only take about five hours total to drive through them all.

You won’t be disappointed actually lol. Go during the fall and hit all the fall fairs they have along the way. — Tracy 🌻 (@Fosters_mom_14) August 30, 2022

The meme, which reads "When you can't afford a trip to Europe," has been shared widely on Twitter by Ontario residents who've been getting quite a kick out of the inside joke.

My boss came to visit me and he was English and he asked “your cities are all named after British cities”. Little did he know they were also named after cities/countries in Europe. 🤣 — Howllr 🇨🇦 🌻🐝 ✊ (@howllr) August 29, 2022

But what may have started as a way to poke fun at Ontario and how unexciting it is compared to some of Europe's most romantic cities, has actually turned into a bit of a love letter to these quaint Ontario towns, with many sharing stories of their visits.

I did these all as a bike trip once (not show are London. Copenhagen, Vienna, and a few more.) pic.twitter.com/PEL0QwCAG3 — Brian Huntley 🇨🇦💙💛 (@BrianPHuntley) August 29, 2022

It's worth noting that Athens, Scotland, Florence, Donegal and Heidelberg also exist in Ontario, so you truly have endless options if you're looking to take a holiday that at least sounds romantic, historic and European.

We celebrated our 25th anniversary in Paris France and our 27th last year in Paris Ontario. We biked to Cambridge and drank a bottle of the French wine we bought. Not the same, but lovely enough. — Dr. Steph (@DocSteph) August 30, 2022

Happy travels!