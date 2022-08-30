Travel
Mira Miller
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario europe meme

Viral meme shows how you can visit major European cities without leaving Ontario

Travel
Mira Miller
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've spent any time on social media this summer, you've probably noticed that it seems like everyone you know is in Europe. 

Indeed, this summer saw a major uptick in travel compared to the previous couple of years thanks to lockdowns, and your Instagram feed is here to prove it. 

And while it may be fine to scroll past a few shots of cobblestone streets and Aperol Spritz's, it can certainly get tiring after a while, leading you to glance at your bank account in despair and realize that unlike your Instagram followers, you won't be sipping a cappuccino at a cafe in Paris anytime soon.

Or will you?

According to a meme that's been circulating on Twitter for the past few weeks, it turns out you can visit Copenhagen, Seville, Vienna, Paris, Lisbon, London, Dublin and Brussels without dropping a large sum on a plane ticket — and you don't even have to leave the province to do it. 

Of course, any Ontarian knows that while these are the names of beautiful European cities, they also happen to be real places in Ontario. 

And according to the map, it would only take about five hours total to drive through them all. 

The meme, which reads "When you can't afford a trip to Europe," has been shared widely on Twitter by Ontario residents who've been getting quite a kick out of the inside joke.

But what may have started as a way to poke fun at Ontario and how unexciting it is compared to some of Europe's most romantic cities, has actually turned into a bit of a love letter to these quaint Ontario towns, with many sharing stories of their visits.

It's worth noting that Athens, Scotland, Florence, Donegal and Heidelberg also exist in Ontario, so you truly have endless options if you're looking to take a holiday that at least sounds romantic, historic and European.

Happy travels!

Lead photo by

Google Maps
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Viral meme shows how you can visit major European cities without leaving Ontario

Things at Toronto's Pearson airport are actually getting better and people are noticing

Toronto ranked one of the top U.S. holiday destinations for 2022

Ontario's most famous pumpkin patch opens for the season next month

You can now travel from Toronto to Niagara Falls by train for $10 all year long

This train ride in Ontario will let you sip high tea as you look out at the fall colours

You can now book an overnight stay on Theodore Tugboat just outside Toronto

Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve in Ontario comes with 70km of trails to explore