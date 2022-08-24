Travel
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
theodore tugboat

You can now book an overnight stay on Theodore Tugboat just outside Toronto

Everyone's favourite tugboat has just got a new title: hotel. 

That's right, Theodore TOO has opened its doors to non-crew members for the first time ever and bookings for overnight stays are now open.

theodore overnight

Theodore is currently docked in Hamilton, Ontario.

Docked in the Hamilton Harbour, Theodore is the latest addition to OMG Airbnb spaces, and offers visitors a tour of city, some meals and the chance to sleep in a cozy first mate's cabin.

theodore overnight

Cozy beds await Airbnb guests.

"Our crew's lucky to spend the summer cruising the Great Lakes aboard the friendliest tugboat in Canada," said Theo's Captain Noah, in a release.

"I'm so excited Theodore TOO fans have the chance to take part in his adventures! As your Host, I can't wait to show you around from bow to stern, and take you on your own Big Harbour adventure for a night." theodore overnight

Cozy living space aboard Theodore TOO.

Once landing on deck, visitors will enjoy a mini cruise through the harbour before treating their tastebuds to meals made from local eats.

As the sun begins to set, guests are invited to enjoy a movie on Theodore's deck and then head to sleep inside an iconic cabin.

theodore overnight

Nautical details in the overnight cabin are to represent Theodore's Halifax roots

These super rare overnight stays will be available on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 for just $22 without tax. Bookings open at 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

Photos by

Henry Shepard for Airbnb
