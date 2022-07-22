Toronto Pearson has been deemed the worst international airport for delayed flights this summer

Toronto Pearson Airport is the news cycle again, and the picture isn't getting any better.

The nation's largest airport unsurprisingly placed first for the worst international airport for delays in a recent international ranking of major travel hubs.

According to data obtained by FlightAware on behalf of CNN, a little more than half of all scheduled flights from May 26 to July 19 — a massive 52.5 per cent — were delayed.

Morning of my flight back to pearson and already an 82 minute delay, have a feeling thisbis gonna be an utter shit show because of high level of disorganization in canada's largest airport — Ricardo 📰=🗑️ (@rickydee82) July 22, 2022

During that same time period, 6.5 per cent of flights were outright cancelled.

That rate was the highest observed internationally, landing Pearson in the top spot for delays followed by the majority of European airports.

In terms of the first ranking airport for cancelled flights, the top spot goes to China's Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport with almost eight per cent of all flights cancelled.

This ranking comes just as Air Canada announced a new policy allowing customers to change their flights to Billy Bishop airport, free of charge, and introduced a dashboard to help customers navigate the chaos.

The policy also includes an option to increase connection times between flights at Pearson.

Toronto’s Pearson Airport is a special circle of hell. The worst airport experience ever. Good luck if you have to make a connection here. #YYZ #pearsonairport pic.twitter.com/kSFfaPTn8q — Neon Raygun 🇺🇦 (@NeonRaygun) July 20, 2022

Pearson has already cut 15 per cent of scheduled flights in July and August as the airport continues to deal with staffing shortages, hoards of missing luggage, long lines and the revival of travel trends after two years of lockdowns.

Overall, the scene is excruciatingly disorganzied at best and haywire pandemonium at worst.

Here are the top five worst-ranked airports for delayed flights according to FlightAware.